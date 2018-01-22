Society celebrates 40 wonderful years

On Wednesday January 10, the Horsham Organ/Keyboard Society met at the YMCA in Horsham for their 40th and last anniversary meeting.

The society started by Mike Randon and Ian Wollen had grown from strength to strength over the years with many talented players.

The evening was a celebration of the society’s 40 wonderful years of listening to great music and making so many friends.

During the evening the Society presented their three chosen charities with cheques. The Billingshurst Macmillan Group were delighted to receive one of the cheques for £1,000.