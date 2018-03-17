Snow warning: Where are the homeless shelters?

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice in the South East on Saturday, and the whole of England on Sunday.

What can you do if you spot someone sleeping outside with nowhere to go?

Here’s a list of the homeless shelters we know about:

Hastings:

Hastings Borough Council have organised an emergency night shelter in Christ Church in London Road, St Leonards.

The Night Shelter will be open between 8pm and 8am until further notice.

Bognor Regis:

Anyone rough sleeping can present to Bognor hostel Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening at 7pm.

The address is: Stonepillow Bognor Hostel, Glenlogie (Basement), Clarence Road, PO21 1JT.

Worthing:

Storm Ministries are running a night shelter at Emmanuel Church in St Michael’s Rd.

Rough sleepers who are not already referred can visit the shelter from 8pm where staff will be able to help with acommodation.

For more information call 07810522307.

Eastbourne:

Kingdom Way Trust operates a network of night shelters in Eastbourne, including cover over the weeking.

Guests must be referred first. Call 07932 407730 for more information and to access accommodation.

Sussex:

You can also contact Street Link who can send staff to help homeless people.

www.streetlink.org.uk

Know about one that’s not on the list? Please get in touch with our reporter Michael Drummond.

We are not aware of all the shelters out there but are very keen to let people know where they are.

Email michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk with shelter locations and we’ll add it to our list.