Slinfold RDA rider featured in BBC TV's DIY SOS

A woman who was seriously injured in a cycling accident on Bury Hill will be featured in the very popular BBC TV series DIY SOS next month.

Amanda Worne was left paralysed from the waist down following the accident in August 2015.

However, Amanda, 44, who has four children, refused to allow this set-back to get her down, and in addition to other sports activities, in 2016 started riding with the South Downs Riding for the Disabled group based at Bridge House Equestrian Centre, Slinfold and took part in a dressage display at their 40th anniversary celebrations this year.

While the DIY SOS team were carrying out the work on Amanda and husband Vic’s home at Arundel, presenter Nick Knowles and the team came to Slinfold to film her riding.

The episode featuring Amanda is due to air on January 4 2018 on BBC1 at 8pm.

Despite her life-changing injuries, Amanda now works part time at Stoke Mandeville hospital and has published a book, ‘The Sky Is Not The Limit’ under the name of Amanda Newton, published by John Blake Books, about her life during the first year after her accident.

The South Downs group’s final fundraising event of the year is a raffle of two return flights to New York, donated by Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.

Tickets can be purchased direct from volunteers or online at: www.zaffo.com/riding-for-the-disabled.

The tickets are £5 each and the draw will take place on Thursday, January 11 2018.

All profits will go to South Downs RDA group.