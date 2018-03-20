Slideshow: Records broken at Horsham Lions Swimarathon

Records were broken on Sunday as several teams took part in the Horsham Lions 6th Swimarathon at the Pavilions in the Park.

For the very first time, 37 of the 40 teams were able to take part, covering individuals of all ages and numerous organisations took part, swimming 4,167 lengths in the 25 metre main pool, beating the 2017 record by some distance.

This is equal to 104,175 metres or 69.45 metric miles, again beating last year in overall distance.

A Lions spokesman said: “It was another outstanding day, well attended by everyone having an interest in the event, their families, friends and support groups, despite the weather.

“Hats off to our disabled swimmers who were just remarkable in their efforts to compete with the best of them. A big thank you to the Sunbeam Swimming Club For The Disabled Teams and 2 from Silver Swimmers teams for being there, for taking part and for doing just a great job of it. A big thanks to all 222 swimmers for making it what it was, a great day out and memorable occasion for all of us.“

The Swimarathon is always held for charity and this year another record was the amount of £11,104.40 pledged, which is a record in itself.

More than half of this amount will go to the charity for this year’s event – Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice in Arundel and will go some way towards completing the refurbishment programme. In addition, the remaining sponsorship will be distributed between 22 local organisations and charities chosen by the participating teams.

Chestnut Tree House provides a wide range of services for children with life shortening conditions, and their families. The Hospice covers all of Sussex and East Hampshire and the annual running costs amount to 3.5 million pounds of which less than 7% comes from government funding.

Horsham Lions Club is helping the charity’s refurbishment programme by donating 50% of the proceeds raised by Swimarathon plus tax received through Gift Aid. The other half of receipts go to charities as selected by participating teams.

On behalf of Horsham Lions Club, a delighted Lions President David Trowbridge has given thanks to all participating teams, old and new, to their supporters and sponsors for pledging an impressive amount of money for local charity. David has also given a big thanks to event sponsors, Assurity Consulting and particularly to Suzanne and Lara for their hard work both before and during the day.

Jayne Todd, Community Fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “The Swimarathon is always held for charity and this year, another record was the amount of £11,104.40 pounds, being pledgedt. The team at the hospice will use these much needed funds to ensure children and their families are given all the care they need, at the most difficult times in their lives.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Horsham Lions Club for their ongoing support. We have a few things lined up for 2018, but it’s great to see people in the local community coming up with their own ways to help us celebrate our 15th birthday.

“It costs £6,850 every day to provide all our specialist care services – both at the hospice and out in the community in families’ own homes.

“On behalf of everyone at Chestnut Tree House, I would like to say a massive thank you to Horsham Lions Club and all the swimmers who takes part in the Swimarathon for supporting us during 2018. This support is invaluable and the funds raised will make a real difference.”

Thanks were also given to members of the Lions Club in Horsham, the Swimarathon Sub Committee and organising teams, for their valuable contribution to this day and event.

If you are interested in having more information about Lions in Horsham, contact Lion David Trowbridge: david@trowbridge.me.uk.