The first indoor parkour facility in West Sussex opened on Saturday (February 10) in Ifield.

The ‘Traversal’ gym was officially opened by the Mayor Brian Quinn.

Mayor Brian Quinn opens Crawley Parkour. Pic Steve Robards SR1804075 SUS-181202-103045001

It is a multi-use gym that has a Parkour area, weights gym and aerial sling.

The facility has been 18 months in the making at Linchmere Place for the Crawley Parkour club.

