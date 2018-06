Bumper crowds visited the historic Knepp Castle estate over the weekend for the quirky Floral Fringe event.

Organisers previewed it as ‘an eclectic, quirky, foodie, arty, plantaholics wildlife event with a vintage twist!’

DM1860092a.jpg. Floral Fringe Fair 2018 at Nepp Castle Estate. Victoria Wilson (Vintage Scoops). Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180206-210141008

The fair took place in front of the John Nash designed Knepp Castle, built in 1806 for the present occupants, The Burrell Family.

Visitors enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and were encouraged to turn up in vintage dress.