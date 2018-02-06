Sleepout in support of our homeless youths

YMCA DownsLink Group (YMCA DLG) will stage a Sleep Easy sleepout in Horsham on Friday March 16.

Volunteers are invited to give up their warm beds for one night to raises awareness of youth homelessness and vital funds to change the futures of young people in Horsham and Crawley.

Steve Darken, head of communities for YMCA DLG in north Sussex said: “I’m looking forward to sleeping out to make a difference to the lives of young people.

“The numbers of ‘hidden homeless’ are rising, with more young people ‘sofa surfing’, staying temporarily with friends, or living in overcrowded shared accommodation.

“We provide safe accommodation and opportunities for young people who have been made, or are at risk of becoming homeless. Sleep Easy funds will enable us to do even more.”

Sleep Easy will take place once again in the grounds of Horsham YMCA Football Club, making use of the club’s facilities – but not touching the hallowed turf!

There are many young people who, for a range of reasons, find they can no longer remain living at home. Last year across West Surrey, East and West Sussex YMCA DLG housed around 550 young people every night who would otherwise have been homeless.

To find out more or sign up visit www.ymcadlg.org/SleepEasy18