Sixth formers exhibit their new art deco jewellery

Christ’s Hospital was the only secondary school to have pupils’ design work on display alongside professional designers and university/colleges at an exhibition in the City of London from May 22 to 24.

The Worshipful Company of Pewterers issues briefs to professional designers and university/college level students to showcase their work at the annual Pewter Live event but Christ’s Hospital’s stunning collection of pewter caught their eye.

Pupils travelled to the City to see their pieces on display and be further inspired by the work around them. Rebecca Watson, teacher of Design and Technology at Christ’s Hospital who initiated the project said: “The pupils’ work shows they have a good understanding of the key elements of the Art Deco movement. At the start of the project, they were encouraged to explore features that typically characterise Art Deco products from buildings to furniture. Using CAD modelling, plasticine modelling, tracing paper and traditional sketching to develop and refine their ideas, laser cut MDF is used to create a model which is cast in silicone.

The silicone mould is then used to caste their final design in pewter before filing and polishing. They thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition and very much appreciated the opportunity given to them by the Worshipful Company of Pewterers to exhibit their work.”

Pewter Live celebrates 30 years of innovation in design this year and one of the aims of the exhibition is to encourage pewter making in secondary schools.

Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham in West Sussex, was founded over 460 years ago and is the leading charitable boarding school in the UK for bursaries; currently 75% of its pupils receive a free or fee-assisted boarding place and 25% pay the full day or boarding fee.www.christs-hospital.org.uk