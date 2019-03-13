Six fire engines called to Sussex hospital Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Six fire engines are at the scene of a fire at a Sussex hospital. The fire has broken out at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, a spokesman for the fire service confirmed. The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton Two firefighters are using breathing apparatus in a smoke-filled corridor, the spokesman said. More to follow. Worthing fire crews attend fire in Storrington