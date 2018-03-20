Singing success at live musical event

On Monday March 5, The Forest School took part in ‘Crawley Sings Live’ organised by West Sussex Music at The Hawth Theatre.

This was the first time this event has been held and was a resounding success.

The Forest School Singing Group performed ‘Only Human’ expertly arranged and conducted by Miss Rose Crosby, music teacher at The Forest School.

The singing group also performed a number of items with other schools as a mass choir.

For more information about The Forest School, visit www.theforestschool.com