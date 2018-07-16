Silent walk in aid of Grenfell victims

A silent walk in aid of families displaced by the Grenfell fire tragedy was held on Saturday by members of Horsham Labour Party.

Justice for Grenfell Silent Walks are held throughout the country on the 14th of every month to pay respects to those who died in the tragedy and also raise awareness of the campaign for justice for their families and those who have been displaced as a result of the fire, many of whom still remain without a permanent home.

Horsham held its first silent walk on Saturday in response to a call for communities to join in solidarity with the Grenfell community. Walkers processed silently from the Friends Meeting House through the town centre to Horsham’s council offices where Horsham Labour Party chairman David Hide highlighted the need for those in power to always fully address their responsibilities to those to whom they owe a duty of care. Commenting afterwards David Hide said: “We hope to organise a monthly event until such point the review delivers a satisfactory outcome for the Grenfell community. We would like to build this into a silent walk supported by all communities within Horsham.

“The next silent walk is planned for Tuesday 14th August at 7pm meeting outside the Friends Meeting House, all groups and individuals who share the objective of delivering justice for grenfell are welcome.”