Silent auction a loud success after event raises thousands

After many years since the last Silent Auction was held in Henfield, it was revived this year in order to raise much needed funds for two very important venues.

All the proceeds were shared between the Henfield Hall refurbishment project and the Henfield Haven.

What a success it was, held on Friday March 23 at the Henfield Hall nearly 200 lots went under a silent hammer, from promises, vouchers, antiques, vintage items to useful modern day unused gifts.

The event was attended by around 160 folk both residents of Henfield and from further afield. Bidding was brisk and the most wonderful sum of £5,248.26 was raised.

We want to especially thank all those who attended for their generosity in supporting these causes so close to the heart of our village and making the event such a success.

A great deal of fun was had by all who attended, as well as a wonderful supper provided by Lorette and her ladies.

We were also fortunate to have been very generously supported by ‘Will and Wolfie’ aka Mike Ainscough and Chris Wolferstan playing their own brand of music from jazz to blues, they helped create a relaxed ambience to the evening and we want to thank them most sincerely.

Many others have helped in many different ways, they know who they are and we want to say a big thank you to you all.

Any event be it large or small needs a dedicated band of willing volunteers to make it work and we had the very best group of people – far too many to mention, but represented by the group below. Thanks should go to them all.