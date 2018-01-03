Shock as town centre restaurant closes

Shock is being expressed at the sudden closure of a town centre restaurant.

Strada in East Street, Horsham, closed without warning yesterday with the loss of 18 jobs.

A spokesman for the company said it had been hoped to sell the business.

Strada commercial director John Metcalf said:”We were hoping to sell the property and the business but the sale fell through.”

He said the closure of the Horsham restaurant was one of a number of other Strada restaurants the company was closing “because they are no longer viable in an increasingly competitive environment.”

He said staff at the Horsham branch of the chain were being offered a chance to re-locate to other restaurants where possible.

He added: “It’s been a very difficult decision and we’re very upset for both the staff and the loyal customer base we have in Horsham.

“It’s always disappointing to close sites which have become very personal and local favourites.”

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to express their shock at the closure amid speculation over what business may take over the site.