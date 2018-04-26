Shipley village fete set to draw a big crowd

Shipley village will be kicking off summer in Sussex with a traditional English fete.

The village is welcoming visitors from all over the county and beyond on the second May bank holiday, Monday May 28.

Shipley, one of the county’s gems, will feature prominently in the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 for its rich history.

The village, where Land Rovers roam around country lanes which were once walked by poet Hillaire Belloc, will once again host the annual event.

The fete will have all the classic ingredients for fun for all the family.

The event will feature children’s games, arts and crafts, a tombola and bric-a-brac.

With a stall to suit everyone the fete will have cream teas, bacon butties, a plant stall, a bottle stall, local jams and hand-make cakes.

There will also be a second-hand book sale, an art show, ethical beauty products by Tropic Skincare, up-cycled and painted furniture, tie-dye bags, nails and lashes,.

There will be a calf and lamb petting area and the popular Tipsy Wheelbarrow together with live music and morris dancers.

These attractions and more are bound to make Shipley’s Fete, now an annual institution, an extra special day.

After all the fun visitors are welcome to pop in to one of the parish’s local pubs including the Countryman, the Crown and the George and Dragon.

Free parking is available in Red Lane, post code RH13 8PH, and entry to the fete is free.

The fete raises money for the upkeep of the village’s 12th century church, St Mary the Virgin, where the English composer John Ireland is buried.