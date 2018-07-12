Shipley Primary School summer fete set to wow visitors this Sunday

Shipley CE Primary School is holding its annual summer fete on this Sunday (July 15) from midday-4pm, and is open to members of public.

Jack the Lad from Heart FM will be popping in to say hello and to officially open the fair.

There will be displays from the schools clubs such as gymnastics, singing and dancing, a fun dog show, with an agility class and even a dog most like its owner class.

A beer and Pimms tent, kindly sponsored by Dark Star Brewery and a BBQ with hot dogs and burgers from Hutchings Butchers, kindly sponsored by The Crown Inn, Dial Post.

Ice creams, face painting, a coconut shy, cakes for sale and all the traditional stalls that you would see at a summer fete will also wow visitors.

Sarah Cuthbertson, chairperson of Friends Of Shipley School (the school’s PTA), said: “Events like this are so important for our school, not only to raise money for our current fundraising project, which is to replace the children’s outside play equipment, but to make everyone aware of our wonderful rural school, tucked away in Shipley village.

“I’m very excited about this year’s event, and it will be the biggest one that I have organised since taking on the role of Chair in October last year.

“With ponies and animals to pet, and even a mini fun dog show I hope it will be one to remember; I just hope the weather is kind to us, but whatever happens, it’s all about having fun and keeping the community spirit alive.

“We will finish on time at 4pm to allow everyone to go home to watch the football world cup final!

“Please do pop along and say hello“

If anyone would like to know more please contact Sarah at friendsofshipleyschool.group@gmail.com or call the school office on 01403 741298