Shipley Primary School calls for votes in Tesco fundraising scheme

A village primary school hoping to replace its outdoor climbing equipment is calling on Tesco shoppers to help raise the funds.

Through the supermarket’s Bags of Help scheme, Shipley CE Primary School is hoping to turn votes into cash to buy the climbing assault course which is expected to cost between £5,000 and £8,000.

It has been organised by Friends of Shipley School (FOSS), a charity that is run by a small group of parents whose children attend the school.

Sarah Cuthbertson, FOSS chairperson, said: “While the school is small in size, it’s big in heart but with only 67 pupils at the school spanning from reception through to year six, raising large amounts of money can seem quite daunting.

“This is where FOSS, along with teachers and pupils, were delighted when we were chosen to be part of the Tesco Bags of Help scheme and this is where you can help us too.”

FOSS, which aims to raise funds to support the school and enrich the pupils’ time at the school, operates a wish list where pupils and staff can request items that will benefit the school and their learning.

It was decided that the ‘Trim Trail’ wooden climbing frame, which is starting to rot, was coming to the end of its sustainable life after being put in place over 15 years ago thanks to funds raised by the parents of the current parents at the school.

Sarah added: “Mrs Harvey, our headteacher, along with FOSS Committee members, sourced ideas from pupils for what they would like from school play equipment specialists, and with a ‘fitness’ theme in mind, a climbing assault course that will be inclusive of all children aged four to 11 was decided.

“There have been countless fundraisers within school so far - from movie nights, friendship Fridays, animal handling with ‘Jaws n Claws’, numerous clothes recycling collections with ‘Bags of Support’, and we even had a ‘royal wedding’ garden party last year.

“Collectively we have raised a phenomenal amount of money considering the size of the school, but with time against us we needed help.”

A parent recommended that the school applied for the Tesco community grant scheme, run by www.groundwork.org, which offers grants to local projects like the school’s - and they were accepted.

Sarah added: “On behalf of the teachers and pupils of Shipley CE Primary School, next time you get your blue token at the checkout, please vote for us. Thank you.”

For more, contact the school on 01403 741298, visit www.shipleyceprimary.com or visit the FOSS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOSS.Group/