Sheriff visits Gardening Association Summer Show

Prize-winners at the Ellens Green and Rugwick Gardening Association Summer Show held on Saturday, July 14, were very honoured to receive their trophies and certificates from Mrs Caroline Nicholls, the High Sheriff of West Sussex.

Mrs Nicholls toured the showground, visiting stalls and meeting people.

Charlie Coop, winner of the Emoji Competition, and High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Caroline Nicholls DL

She commented: “I have had a lovely afternoon enjoying the Show and I am very happy to have been invited to join in the fun.”

The fun included donkey rides and Punch and Judy for the younger children, and cork guns, the coconut shie, tombola, and burgers cooked by the Rudgwick Scouts for the older.

The Slinfold Brass Band played, the refreshments and beer tents did roaring business on such a hot day.

Inside the Horticultural Marquee the exhibited flowers, vegetables and homefare kept cool for judging.

Tombola fun

The Dog Show attracted a wide range of dogs who all have been reported to have behaved impeccably.

For more information about the gardening association, visit rudgwickgarden.tripod.com.

Rudgwick Scouts