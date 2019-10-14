‘Severe disruption’ between Horsham, Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport after person hit by a train

Passengers have been warned to expect ‘severe disruption’ after a person was hit by a train between Horsham, Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport.

Although two of the four lines between the stations have been reopened, one in each direction, delays and cancellations are expected until 2pm today (October 14), Southern Rail said.

Rail news

Southern first reported the incident at 9.16am this morning.

A spokesman added on Twitter: “We expect to be running services between these stations soon but they will still be severely disrupted as we work to recover service.”

He urged passengers to listen to station and on board announcements.

For full details of alternative routes and ticket acceptance see the Southern website.

Read more: Police in hunt for man after Crawley stabbing

Read more: Southwater councillors targeted by ‘nasty’ comments

Read more: TV MasterChef helps judge special jam-making contest