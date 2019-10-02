Severe delays on A264 due to ‘nightmare’ roadworks

A lane closure on the Pease Pottage roundabout has been causing ‘chaos’ for drivers on the A264.

Motorists are queuing from the M23 junction 11 at Pease Pottage back towards Bewbush Manor Roundabout, according to the AA.

Traffic news

Drivers are facing ‘severe’ delays of eleven minutes and increasing eastbound the AA added.

One motorist told the County Times: “This morning it was a nightmare. It’s single lane all the way round the Pease Pottage roundabout.”

The driver said the works added 20 minutes to his journey.

But this isn’t the first time the works have caused delays.

Drivers stuck in queues in the same area yesterday hit out at the ‘chaos’ which caused delays of up to an hour.

