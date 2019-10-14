Severe delays in Cowfold due to crash

A crash which has partially blocked the road in Cowfold is causing severe delays.

A crash on the A272 is causing queuing traffic both ways at the A281 Village Hall Roundabout in the village, according to the AA.

Traffic news

The road is partially blocked with drivers reporting delays of up to 45 minutes.

It is being reported traffic is having to take turns to pass, the AA added.

Read more: Police in hunt for man after Crawley stabbing

Read more: Southwater councillors targeted by ‘nasty’ comments

Read more: TV MasterChef helps judge special jam-making contest