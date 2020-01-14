Severe A264 delays due to temporary traffic light ‘failure’

Furious drivers are trapped in long delays on the A264 due to a temporary traffic light ‘failure’.

The temporary lights in the roadworks at junction 11 of the M23 are phasing incorrectly, according to the AA.

Traffic

In a statement, a spokesman said there was ‘very slow’ traffic due to a ‘traffic signal failure’ on the A264.

He added: “Traffic lights are stuck on green for the A23 and red for the A264 causing delays.”

One driver told the County Times: “I was furious. It added an extra 45 minutes to a ten minute journey.”

He said there were ‘severe delays’ in the area, particularly up Tollgate Hill.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

