Severe A24 delays after incident

Drivers are facing long tailbacks on the A24 following an incident.

One lane is closed and traffic is queuing on the A24 Findon byass southbound near the A280 Long Furlong roundabout, the AA said.

Traffic

In an alert it added: “Lane one (of two) approaching the roundabout is closed. Affecting traffic heading towards Worthing.”

Traffic is queuing back past the Washington roundabout shortly before 6pm today, October 7, according to the AA.

