A major Horsham road was closed for more than seven hours following a crash.

Police said a car collided with a power cable along the A281 Brighton Road in Monk’s Gate at about 9.30pm yesterday evening (December 19).

No-one was injured in the crash but the cable was badly damaged.

Emergency services attended along with engineers from UK Power Networks.

Officers said the road was closed overnight and was reopened between 4am and 5am.