Section of Horsham town centre shopfront ‘obliterated’ by car

A Horsham town centre shopfront has suffered ‘horrendous’ damage after a car crashed into it.

David Jeffrey, owner of Woodlands Estates in South Street, has spoken out following the incident on Saturday morning.

The dwarf wall was 'obliterated', David said.

Eyewitnesses told David the driver went ‘straight through’ the estate agents’ main glass window at around 6am.

He added: “We have never actually had someone come through the shop front.

“[It was] horrendous, absolutely horrendous. Quite often you see near misses outside.

“[The damage] was pretty bad.”

The damage to the Horsham shopfront was 'horrendous' according to David

David added he was glad the driver didn’t hit the front door.

He was alerted to the incident by a staff member shortly before 9am.

David said: “She rang me at home and said basically the front of the shop is not in a good position. I came straight in.

“There were bricks halfway into the office. It must have been quite an impact. The dwarf wall has been obliterated.

“We obviously cleared the bricks and what have you. The glass was another issue.”

He added that despite the damage, the firm was able to continue with its ‘full’ diary.

But now David is appealing for ‘any information’ on the incident.

He said: “We would be really grateful.

“If we can get a number plate they [the police] will take it from there.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called at 9.24am on Saturday August 24 by the police following reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) involving a car and a property on South Street in Horsham.

“We sent one crew from Horsham to the scene but no action was required.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.