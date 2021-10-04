A short section of the A285 at Duncton, just south of the Seaford College entrance, has been closed since Saturday afternoon (October 2).

West Sussex County Council's highways department said it follows a slippage of earth over a culvert, that spans beneath the carriageway.

A spokesperson added: "The movement, possibly caused by exceptional rainfall, led to the carriageway subsiding and this section of road has been closed for safety reasons.

"Signed diversions are in place while investigations continue. Businesses have been able to open as usual.”

Sussex Police said officers were made aware of the incident at around 4.40pm on Saturday.

They supported with a road closure 'before the matter was passed to Highways'.

According to traffic reports, traffic is coping well despite the ongoing emergency repairs.

A285 at Duncton is closed over concerns about the safety of the road. Pic S Robards SR2110044 SUS-210410-174052001

