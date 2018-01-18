Search team called in hunt for missing man

Search and rescue teams have been called in the hunt for a missing Burgess Hill man.

Police said Lyle Ensor was last seen at his home in the town at about midday on Wednesday (January 17).

Sussex Search and Rescue said on Twitter crews had been called to help find the 29-year-old just before 4pm today (January 18).

Ensor is described as white, about 5’8”, of slim build, with shaved brown hair.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 559 of 18/01.