Search for new landlord for historic Horsham pub

An historic pub in Horsham is currently on the hunt for a new landlord.

The Bedford, behind Horsham Station, has been in the same hands for the past 22 years. But now owners Enterprise Inns say that the publican has decided to move on.

The Bedford pub in Station Road, Horsham SUS-190901-161800001

A spokesperson from Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We can confirm the publican’s decision to sell his lease.

“The pub remains open and trading whilst he searches for a new publican to take on the site.”

The 19th century pub was once at the forefront of an historic race between world champion athlete Alfred Shrubb - and a horse - in 1919. Shrubb stayed at The Bedford, then a hotel, while in training for the event at Horsham Cricket Ground.

In more recent times The Bedford has been lauded for its regular live music nights.

A 15-year lease of the pub is being marketed as having a traditional public bar, multi-functional lounge bar, catering facilities, beer garden and car park. The property itself has three-bedroom accommodation for the landlord, with an additional five accommodation rooms for staff, letting or private use. It also has a separate three-bedroomed cottage.

Enterprise Inns say that anyone is interested in the pub should call agents Guy Simmonds on 01332 865112.