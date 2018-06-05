Seal of approval for Horsham care home

A Horsham care home has been given the seal of approval by a health watchdog group.

Skylark House care home in St Mark’s Lane, Horsham, has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The rating was issued following an inspection - and praise from relatives and residents over the home’s caring and attentive team members.

It was rated ‘good’ for safety, effectiveness, caring, its leadership and responsiveness.

The report praised the home for providing residents with a number of daily activities and for empowering them to decide which activities to take part in, in order to maintain their independence.

Regular activities include games and quizzes, exercise sessions and, for those looking to relax, massages and manicures.

Residents are also able to enjoy film nights in the home’s own cinema, and it was noted that themed events, including a Valentine’s ball and a Christmas party, regularly take place.

Local singers and musicians also often visit Skylark House to perform for residents.

Care UK Community Partnerships, which runs the home, was praised for being kind, caring and supportive.

The report also noted that the home encouraged residents to maintain relationships with friends and family, as well as to make new friends at the home.

Residents were also encouraged to continue or take up new hobbies and interests – for instance, a resident who had been a maintenance worker before retiring and moving to the home now regularly enjoys helping out the home’s handyman, both inside the home and in the garden.

Skylark House manager Devendra Lallchand said: “We strive to create a welcoming ‘home-from-home’ feel at Skylark House, and I’m so pleased our efforts have been recognised by the CQC’s inspectors.

“Everyone here works incredibly hard to support residents with compassionate, person-centred care, and to receive a ‘good’ rating in all five categories shows just how dedicated the team is at looking after every individual’s needs.

“I’m extremely proud of our team, and I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”