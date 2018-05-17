Schools’ funding boost to mark Year of Culture

Housebuilders Berkeley Homes and Christ’s Hospital School are backing the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 by boosting arts funding for local schools.

All schools in the Horsham district who apply for the nationally recognised Artsmark award - an Arts Council scheme helping schools to provide hight quality cutltural education - are eligible for the funding.

Christ’s Hospital School is sponsoring the project for primary schools and Berkeley Homes is sponsoring secondary schools.

Applications are being encouraged from all 46 schools in the Horsham district but places for full funding - £500 - are limited to the first 20 schools to register their interest.

Horsham District Council, which is supporting the Year of Culture 2019, has invited all local schools to an event on Tuesday (May 22) to help them find out how their school could benefit from the Artsmark award and to find out more about the district’s Year of Culture and how they can become involved throughout the 2019 celebrations.

Once registered, primary school representatives will be invited to a training conference hosted by Christs Hospital School to provide support in applying for the award.

Horsham Council cabinet member for culture Jonathan Chowen said: “I am delighted that this scheme is fully funded by the Year of Culture 2019 as a result of the sponsorship from Christ’s Hospital School and Berkeley Homes, making the opportunity completely free for our schools.

“It represents a rare opportunity which not only adds to the celebration of the Year of Culture but also creates a legacy for excellence in creativity amongst local schools long after 2019.

“I would encourage local schools to register their interest for the Artsmark award as soon as possible to benefit from the full amount of funding available.”

Schools wishing to apply for Artsmark funding should email yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk.

