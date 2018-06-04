Schoolgirl publishes her first novel ... at the age of just 15

Teenager Juliet Webber has published her first novel ... at the age of just 15.

Juliet is a pupil at Farlington School in Warnham and is currently working through her GCSEs.

She began writing her fantasy novel aimed at teenagers and young adults when she was only 12.

And 93,000 words - and two years later - she finished it. It is now on sale.

The book - called Demon Slayer - tells the story of a 14-year-old girl called Laochra who, for reasons she does not at first understand, is being hunted by the Demon Lord - an evil being who is obsessed with destroying her and ruling over her home in the Three Kingdoms.

Laochra and her allies face a harsh and desperate race against time, taking them miles from home into hostile and terrifying lands to find the mythical object that may just be the evil monster’s downfall.

Juliet’s dad Nick, of Rusper Road, Horsham, said: “The tension is high from start to finish, a really gripping read.”

Juliet, who has been offered an English scholarship at Christ’s Hospital School and is to start there in September, said: ‘“When I started writing Demon Slayer I didn’t imagine it would turn into a novel, it just evolved as I became engrossed with the characters and their adventures.

“It’s been a great experience, not just from the writing aspect but from taking the manuscript through from something on my laptop to an actual finished book that people can buy. I’m hoping that an agent will take me on so that I can reach as wide an audience as possible ’’

Juliet’s book is now in print - and has already sold around 80 copies - and can be ordered from www.chennellsbrookpublishing.co.uk.

Meanwhile, her fame is already spreading. She has carried out several interviews and has been asked to talk to English students at a number of schools.

Juliet will be hosting a book launch event at Waterstones in Horsham at 6.30pm on Saturday June 23 when people will have an opportunity to talk to Juliet about her book as well as buy a signed copy.

You can follow Juliet’s journey as an author @juliet_webber.