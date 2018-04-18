Schoolgirl pals stage a special garden sale

Little Evia Baker and her friend Imogen Brown decided to do their bit when they learned that Evia’s dad was raising money for a children’s hospice.

Seven-year-old Evia and Imogen, eight, set up a front garden charity cake sale at Evia’s home in Dickins Way, Horsham.

The caring couple stocked up with cakes, biscuits, hot drinks - and even dog treats for dog walkers heading into nearby St Leonard’s Forest.

Evia’s proud mum Kristy said: “Evia even designed a flyer which she hand delivered at 8am on the day. They opened the stall early and closed it late ... for 7.5 hours she and Imi worked tirelessly and due to the incredible generosity of residents around Dickins Way, and Heron Way School parents who went out of their way to support the girls, they raised over £130 pounds.”

The money will go towards the funds being raised by Evia’s dad Myles who is running in the London Marathon on Sunday in aid of Richard House Children’s Hospice which supports children and their families in East London to lead as happy a life as possible while dealing with life-limiting health conditions.

Myles, who used to work in Canary Wharf, was inspired to support the hospice when his company chose it as its charity of the year.

Said Kristy: “He went there to do voluntary work in the peace garden and having seen their incredible work first hand, whilst facing huge funding problems, inspired him to run on their behalf.”

Anyone who wants to donate can find out more at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=Richard-House-Hospice&pageUrl=1