Scholarships for Billingshurst pupils will help them grab opportunities

A Billingshurst school has introduced scholarships to help exceptional students boost their learning.

The Weald School and Sixth Form College has started the scheme to help high performing pupils excel.

Dom Sayers

The main objectives for the scholarships were for businesses to engage and build a profile with students, parents and staff.

Izzy Lewis, events and communications manager at the Weald, said: “Well done to all students who were nominated and huge congratulations to Tom and Dom who were chosen as winners of the scholarships, sponsored by The Billingshurst Rotary Club and The Billingshurst Lions Club.

“They will be sponsored £750 per annum to support their studies and opportunities beyond the classroom. We wish Tom and Dom the best of luck with their studies.”

The scheme hopes to provide the funds for additional learning in order to achieve the best outcomes for post-16 study and beyond, and to ensure that no student is deprived of any opportunity to prepare themselves for life.

Students may choose to use the funds to buy additional resources to supplement learning, pay for visits to universities for super-curricular courses, cover the cost of educational research away from home and more.

Six year 12 students were nominated for the scholarships: Tom Eady, Dom Sayers, Riya Daffu, Sophie Belle Carnell, Rebecca Tanner and Hannah Ashby.

The college holds all funds and the students will write a bid for any money they wish to withdraw. The school thanked everyone involved with the scheme.