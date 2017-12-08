Santa and his Rotary helpers prepare to hit the streets

It’s that time of the year again when The Rotary Club of Horsham gathers together with Santa to raise money to help the needy and less fortunate people of Horsham and District this Christmas.

Santa will be out and about with his Rotary helpers from this Saturday (December 9)to Saturday December 23 so please help Horsham Rotary help others by giving as generously as you can this Christmas.

Santa and his Rotary Club helpers will be touring a number of streets and calling at houses on the way with their colourful Christmas music playing sleigh.

The streets they are visiting are:

Monday December 11:

Caterways, Ryecroft Drive, Merryfield Drive, Fairview, Hillmead, Spencers Place, Kempshott Road, Trafalgar Road, Nelson Road, Victory Road, Spencers Road, Churchill Avenue, Greenway, Vale Drive, Curzon Avenue, Farm Avenue, Croft Way, Ryecroft Drive.

Tuesday December 12:

Shops in Lambs Farm Road, Lambs Crescent, Farhalls Crescent, Greenfields Way, Rowlands Road, Amberley Road, Glendale Close, Amberley Road, Whitehorse Road, Lambs Farm Road, Willow Road, Shepherds Way, Greenfields Road, Lambs Farm Close.

Wednesday December 13:

Elm Grove, Macleod Road, Orchard Road, Highlands Road, Nightingale Close, Leonard Way, Highlands Road, Orchard Road, Depot Road, Corunna Drive, Patchings, Pollards Drive, Stirling Way, Depot Road, Burford Road, Oakhill Road, Elm Grove.

Thursday December 14:

Bluebell Close, Coltsfoot Drive, Speedwell Way, Trefoil Close, Campion Road, Sorrel Road, Chennels Way, Reapers Close, Wain End, North Heath Lane, Heath Close, Gorse End, Erica Way, Broome Close, Owlscastle Close, Goosegreen Close, Barnsnap Close.

Monday December 18:

Blakes Farm Road, Wild Orchid Way, Thistle Way, Charlock Way, Cornflower Way, Poppy Close, Larkspur Way, Warren Drive, Nyes Lane.

In addition to the above days collectors will be at Newbridge Nursery on Saturday 9, Sunday 10, Monday 11, Tuesday 12 December, Sainsburys Horsham on Thursday 14, Friday 15 and Sunday 17 December, Tesco Broadbridge Heath on Friday 22 before finishing with Santa in the Carfax on Saturday 23 December.

The Rotary Club run many events throughout the year providing fun and entertainment while helping individuals, families, charities and organisations, locally and throughout the world.

To find out more visit www.horshamrotary.org.uk Twitter - @HorshamRotaryUK Facebook - Rotary Club of Horsham.