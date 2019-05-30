Safety fears spark major road closure near Broadbridge Heath

More misery is being piled on for motorists following the closure of another major road near Broadbridge Heath.

Robin Hood Lane has been shut off to the public after safety concerns were raised with the state of the road’s surface.

West Sussex County Council said the carriageway had deteriorated and it had been forced to close the road due to the extent of the damage.

A council spokesman said: “We are currently evaluating what needs to be done, so it is too early to speculate on when the road will re-open. We apologise for any inconvenience but safety has to be our priority.”

Road user have already been experiencing chaos around the Broadbridge Heath area after part of the A281 bypass was permanently closed earlier this month. The council is carrying out a £2m scheme which see a stretch of the road downgraded between the Tesco roundabout and Newbridge roundabout.

Diversions are currently in place and have caused havoc along the remaining stretch of the bypass as well as through Broadbridge Heath and Wickhurst Green.

