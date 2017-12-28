Rubbish collection in Horsham district over New Year period

Extra collections of blue-top recycling bins have been organised by Horsham Distrct Council to help people cope with rubbish accumulated over the festive period.

These are currently taking place up to Friday January 5 inclusive.

Collections of brown-top garden waste bins that are normally due have been suspended, resuming again from Tuesday January 9.

Bin collection crews will be working on Saturday (December 30) in order to catch up.

Normal collection days resume on the week beginning Monday January 1 and all collections should be back to normal from Tuesday January 9.

The council is asking residents to return their bins to their homes as soon as possible after collection to avoid blocking pavements or other public areas.

Personal collection calendar

For full information, residents are asked to refer to their personalised collection calendar on the Horsham District Council website - www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/bin_calendars

Horsham’s waste tip at Hop Oast, and Billingshurst’s waste dump, will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Foil or plastic wrappers cannot be recycled and people are asked to remove any sellotape, ribbon or bows from paper wrapping paper before placing it in the blue-top recycling bin.

Artificial trees cannot be recycled but they can be disposed of at the local tip. Real Christmas trees can also be disposed of at the tip or be cut into pieces and placed in the brown-top garden waste bin.

Change to collections in 2018

From February 5 2018 there will be changes rolled out to household waste collection service.

There will still be a weekly collection service - recycling will be collected one week, and household waste collected the same day the following week.

This new service will be rolled out across the district over several weeks.

Some households will see their waste and recycling collections change from 5 February, other households may not see changes until the following month.

