RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch: Holbrook Primary School pupils to take part alongside Horsham care home residents

Residents at a care home in Horsham will be joined by pupils from Holbrook Primary School for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Care UK’s Skylark House will welcome the pupils to the home on St Marks Lane to take part in world’s largest garden wildlife survey, which runs from Saturday January 26 until Monday January 28.

Residents will be taking part in a variety of activities related to our feathered friends ahead of the event, including making bird feeders to attract the local wildlife into the garden.

Home manager, Devendra Lallchand, explained why taking part in the Birdwatch is important for residents at Skylark House: “The residents have spent the last few weeks filling bird feeders and reading up on the variety of birdlife often spotted around Horsham – and we’re all set for this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch!

“The thing we love most about birdwatching here at Skylark House, is that it really brings nature to life. What’s more, the sensory stimulation of the colourful sights and beautiful sounds of the garden can often be a great reminiscence activity, and bring memories from many years ago to the surface.

“We’re thrilled that Holbrook School will be joining us to help get this year’s event off to a flying start!”

SEE MORE: Bird-spotting event to be held in Horsham Park



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Data from over half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a ‘snapshot’ of bird numbers across the UK.

For more information on Skylark House please call customer relations manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887 578 or email beverly.jordan@careuk.com

To find out more about the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch and how you can get involved, please go to www.rspb.org.uk



SEE MORE: The Floral Fringe Fair finds new home after six years at Knepp Castle

