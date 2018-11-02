Royal Mail honoured in Horsham ahead of Remembrance Day

Royal Mail has been honoured for it’s services during the war by Horsham District Council.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, chairman councillor Peter Burgess, in conjunction with the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion, attended services of remembrance and laid wreaths of remembrance to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War at Horsham’s railway station, police station and Royal Mail sorting office on Friday.

Commenting on the remembrance services, councillor Burgess said: “In addition to the major cenotaphs in larger cities and towns, there are many other memorials at individual offices and public places across the UK and Horsham District.

“At the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One it is right that the British Legion and Horsham District Council should honour all those who gave their lives for our futures.”