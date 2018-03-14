Royal honour for Horsham businessman

A Horsham businessman who has helped to boost world trade has received a royal honour for his efforts.
William Ward, chief executive and co-founder of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, was formally presented with the OBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace last week.
The award - for services to the economy - was first announced in the Queen’s New Year Honours. It recognises William’s work as an ambassador for Britain.
William co-founded the Clipper Race with round-the-world sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995.