Royal honour for Horsham businessman

A Horsham businessman who has helped to boost world trade has received a royal honour for his efforts.

William Ward, chief executive and co-founder of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, was formally presented with the OBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace last week.

The award - for services to the economy - was first announced in the Queen’s New Year Honours. It recognises William’s work as an ambassador for Britain.

William co-founded the Clipper Race with round-the-world sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995.