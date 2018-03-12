Royal encounter for award-winning supermum Babs

Supermum Babs Bower told today of the moment she met Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace and said: “I felt like royalty.”

Babs was at the palace to receive the MBE after being nominated for the award for her services to children in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Babs, from Ifield, Crawley, has been foster mum to an incredible 128 children over the past 37 years.

And, although she can take raising scores of children in her stride, Babs, 72, revealed she found the royal encounter a little daunting.

“I was so nervous,” she said. “The whole occasion was really special but nerve-racking.”

However, she revealed that her jangled nerves could have had something to do with the palace heating. “The palace was very cold,” she said. “The heating was on, but not a lot of heat was coming out of the radiators.”

As she left the palace, Babs saw all her family and friends at the gate. “I felt like royalty. All the tourists were taking pictures because they thought I was someone famous.”

Babs and 17 of her family and friends later went for lunch in an olde worlde pub to celebrate. “It was a really special day,” she added.

Meanwhile, big-hearted Babs is still working for West Sussex County Council fostering vulnerable youngsters. “I just love babies,” she says.