Roffey Brownies wrap Christmas presents for the homeless

Horsham’s 3rd Roffey Brownies have been busy wrapping presents and making cards for the homeless of Brighton who have been given supported accommodation over the festive period.

The idea to help was that of ten-year-old Brownie Daisy Porritt, who was saddened by the number of rough sleepers she saw on a recent trip to Brighton.

She said: “I wanted to do something that would put a smile on their faces, so I mentioned it to Brown Owl and she said we should definitely do something.”

Brown Owl, Barbara Ledger said: “The Brownie Promise is based around being active citizens and lending a hand. The girls have shown true compassion and have really enjoyed collecting donations of toiletries and small gifts so those who have nothing, will have something to open this Christmas.”

According to the charity Shelter, one in 67 people in Brighton has no roof over their head, making it among the top 20 areas for homelessness in the country.

The plight of the homeless was highlighted by Lynne Knight, who runs the Facebook group Knight Support, and who selflessly organises donations and food supplies to Brighton’s homeless and associated charities every week.

Anybody wishing to donate clothing, toiletries or electrical goods to provide people with a fresh start should get in contact with Lynne via Facebook.com/knightsupport or drop donations to The Victory Inn at Staplefield.