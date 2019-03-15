Roadworks and closures for Horsham, Crawley and beyond, March 14 - 20 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.
Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways
Church Lane, Albourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 27 Mar
Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar
Appledram Lane South, Appledram: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 18 to 21 Mar
Handcross Road, Balcombe: Overhead cabling required, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar
Handcross Road, Balcombe: Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar
Handcross Road, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Mar
Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 14 Mar
Lake Lane, Barnham: Various drainage issues to be resolved, Road Closure, until 30 Mar
Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Mini-dig and access/egress for road rail vehicles, Overnight Road Closure, 16 to 18 Mar
Stane Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 25 to 29 Mar
Station Road, Billingshurst: Allow tamping works and access/egress for rail road vehicles, Overnight Road Closure, 16 to 18 Mar
Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 13 to 14 Mar
High Street, Bognor Regis: Take up and replace dark stone slabs, Overnight Road Closure, 22 Mar
Cherry Lane, Bolney: Connect to water main and storage compound, Road Closure, until 22 Mar
Top Street, Bolney: Lay water main across carriageway in connection, Road Closure, until 22 Mar
Burdocks Drive, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 13 to 15 Mar
Wingle Tye Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 12 to 14 Mar
Broad Road, Chidham And Hambrook: Allow tamping machine to work at crossing, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 19 Mar
London Road, Coldwaltham: Welding and stressing of rails, Overnight Road Closure, 16 to 17 Mar
Old London Road, Coldwaltham: Re-lay water communication pipe in carriageway, Road Closure, 19 to 21 Mar
Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 20 Mar
B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, Compton: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 15 to 15 Mar
Bulls Lane, Cowfold: Install new Openreach pole for fibre connection, Road Closure, 19 to 19 Mar
Ash Road, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 26 to 28 Mar
Bonnetts Lane, Crawley: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 18 Mar
Brighton Road, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 30 Mar
Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure eastbound, 18 Mar
Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 30 Mar
Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to 6 Apr
Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 30 Mar
Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to 6 Apr
Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to 6 Apr
Crawley Avenue Southbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to6 Apr
Hawth Avenue, Crawley: Lay new water main, Road Closure, 4 Mar to 12 Apr
Rectory Lane, Crawley: Build new Openreach joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, until 15 Mar
Sea Road, East Preston: Lay water communication pipes and fit meters, Road Closure, 19 to 22 Mar
Long Furlong, Findon: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 25 to 26 Mar
Newells Lane, Funtington: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 21 Mar
The Square, Harting: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar
Woodsland Road, Hassocks: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 20 to 22 Mar
Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 19 Mar
Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Openreach street cabinet and power installation, Road Closure, 25 to 29 Mar
Chilling Street, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 28 Mar
Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Mar
Sloop Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 28 Mar
Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 27 Mar
Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 27 Mar
Emms Lane, Itchingfield: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 15 Mar
Fairway, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar
Fishers Close, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar
Franciscan Way, Littlehampton: Carriageway Specialist Surface, Overnight Road Closure, 15 to 16 Mar
Norfolk Place, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 21 to 22 Mar
Pier Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 22 to 26 Mar
Southfields Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 20 to 21 Mar
Forest Road, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 21 Mar
Colworth Lane, Oving: Build new joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar
Rackham Road, Parham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 14 Mar
Long Furlong, Patching: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 25 to 26 Mar
London Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 21 Mar
West Chiltington Road: Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 15 Mar
Langley Lane, Rogate: Drainage works, Road Closure, until 17 Mar
Haven Road, Rudgwick: Access underground Openreach structures to provide fibre cabling, Overnight Road Closure, until 15 Mar
The Haven, Rudgwick: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar
Capel Road, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 15 Mar
Charlwood Road, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 22 Mar
Friday Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 19 Mar
Lambs Green, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 19 Mar
Rusper Road, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 18 Mar
East Street, Selsey: Scaffolding to side of Crown pub to repair dangerous chimney stack, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar
Manor Lane, Selsey: Resurfacing works to repair carriageway, Road Closure, 25 to 29 Mar
Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Works area for the redevelopment of Adur & Worthing’s offices, Road Closure, until 20 May
Oxen Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Repairs to sunken carriageway, Road Closure, 14 Mar
Steyning Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Inspection of Shoreham Flyover, Overnight Road Closure, 11 to 17 Mar
Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, until 8 Apr
Rookery Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Stane Street, Slinfold: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 19 to 23 Mar
Inlands Road, Southbourne: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, 19 to 21 Mar
Blakes Farm Road, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 26 Mar
High Street, Steyning: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, until 15 Mar
Jarvis Lane, Steyning: Replace damaged kerb, Road Closure, 14 Mar
East Street, Thakeham: Install sub duct and cabling, Road Closure, 23 to 24 Mar
New Road, Upper Beeding: Gas leak in progress, Road Closure, 6 to 14 Mar
Bognor Road, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 26 Mar
Mayes Lane, Warnham: Works including new culvert and concrete bag headwalls, Road Closure, until 15 Mar
Rock Road, Washington: Tree works, Road Closure, 25 to 27 Mar
Sinnocks, West Chiltington: Install sub duct and cabling, Road Closure, 23 to 24 Mar
Southlands Lane, West Chiltington: Install sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, 23 to 24 Mar
Park Lane, West Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 22 Mar
Stane Street, Westhampnett: Lay water main to serve new development, Road Closure, 11 Mar to 5 Apr
Copthorne Way, Worth: Carriageway planing and resurfacing developer works, Overnight Road Closure, until 17 Mar
Turners Hill Road, Worth: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 20 Mar
Broadview Gardens, Worthing: Gas connection, Road Closure, until 26 Mar
Cranmer Road, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar
Greenland Road, Worthing: Lay gas main and make connection, Road Closure, until 22 Mar
Park Road, Worthing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 25 to 26 Mar
Richmond Road, Worthing: Gas mains CCTV inspection and seal joints, Road Closure, 18 Mar to 6 Apr
Salvington Hill, Worthing: Lay gas main and make connections, Road Closure, until 22 Mar
St Dunstans Road, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar