Roadworks and closures for Horsham, Crawley and beyond, March 14 - 20 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways

Church Lane, Albourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 27 Mar

Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar

Appledram Lane South, Appledram: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 18 to 21 Mar

Handcross Road, Balcombe: Overhead cabling required, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar

Handcross Road, Balcombe: Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar

Handcross Road, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Mar

Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 14 Mar

Lake Lane, Barnham: Various drainage issues to be resolved, Road Closure, until 30 Mar

Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Mini-dig and access/egress for road rail vehicles, Overnight Road Closure, 16 to 18 Mar

Stane Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 25 to 29 Mar

Station Road, Billingshurst: Allow tamping works and access/egress for rail road vehicles, Overnight Road Closure, 16 to 18 Mar

Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 13 to 14 Mar

High Street, Bognor Regis: Take up and replace dark stone slabs, Overnight Road Closure, 22 Mar

Cherry Lane, Bolney: Connect to water main and storage compound, Road Closure, until 22 Mar

Top Street, Bolney: Lay water main across carriageway in connection, Road Closure, until 22 Mar

Burdocks Drive, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 13 to 15 Mar

Wingle Tye Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 12 to 14 Mar

Broad Road, Chidham And Hambrook: Allow tamping machine to work at crossing, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 19 Mar

London Road, Coldwaltham: Welding and stressing of rails, Overnight Road Closure, 16 to 17 Mar

Old London Road, Coldwaltham: Re-lay water communication pipe in carriageway, Road Closure, 19 to 21 Mar

Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 20 Mar

B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, Compton: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 15 to 15 Mar

Bulls Lane, Cowfold: Install new Openreach pole for fibre connection, Road Closure, 19 to 19 Mar

Ash Road, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 26 to 28 Mar

Bonnetts Lane, Crawley: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 18 Mar

Brighton Road, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 30 Mar

Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure eastbound, 18 Mar

Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 30 Mar

Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to 6 Apr

Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 18 to 30 Mar

Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to 6 Apr

Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to 6 Apr

Crawley Avenue Southbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, 25 Mar to6 Apr

Hawth Avenue, Crawley: Lay new water main, Road Closure, 4 Mar to 12 Apr

Rectory Lane, Crawley: Build new Openreach joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, until 15 Mar

Sea Road, East Preston: Lay water communication pipes and fit meters, Road Closure, 19 to 22 Mar

Long Furlong, Findon: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 25 to 26 Mar

Newells Lane, Funtington: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 21 Mar

The Square, Harting: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar

Woodsland Road, Hassocks: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 20 to 22 Mar

Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 19 Mar

Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Openreach street cabinet and power installation, Road Closure, 25 to 29 Mar

Chilling Street, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 28 Mar

Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Mar

Sloop Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 28 Mar

Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 27 Mar

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 27 Mar

Emms Lane, Itchingfield: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 15 Mar

Fairway, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar

Fishers Close, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar

Franciscan Way, Littlehampton: Carriageway Specialist Surface, Overnight Road Closure, 15 to 16 Mar

Norfolk Place, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 21 to 22 Mar

Pier Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 22 to 26 Mar

Southfields Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 20 to 21 Mar

Forest Road, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 21 Mar

Colworth Lane, Oving: Build new joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar

Rackham Road, Parham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 14 Mar

London Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 21 Mar

West Chiltington Road: Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 15 Mar

Langley Lane, Rogate: Drainage works, Road Closure, until 17 Mar

Haven Road, Rudgwick: Access underground Openreach structures to provide fibre cabling, Overnight Road Closure, until 15 Mar

The Haven, Rudgwick: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages, Road Closure, 18 to 22 Mar

Capel Road, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 15 Mar

Charlwood Road, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 22 Mar

Friday Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 19 Mar

Lambs Green, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 19 Mar

Rusper Road, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 18 Mar

East Street, Selsey: Scaffolding to side of Crown pub to repair dangerous chimney stack, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar

Manor Lane, Selsey: Resurfacing works to repair carriageway, Road Closure, 25 to 29 Mar

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Works area for the redevelopment of Adur & Worthing’s offices, Road Closure, until 20 May

Oxen Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Repairs to sunken carriageway, Road Closure, 14 Mar

Steyning Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Inspection of Shoreham Flyover, Overnight Road Closure, 11 to 17 Mar

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, until 8 Apr

Rookery Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Stane Street, Slinfold: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 19 to 23 Mar

Inlands Road, Southbourne: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, 19 to 21 Mar

Blakes Farm Road, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 26 Mar

High Street, Steyning: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, until 15 Mar

Jarvis Lane, Steyning: Replace damaged kerb, Road Closure, 14 Mar

East Street, Thakeham: Install sub duct and cabling, Road Closure, 23 to 24 Mar

New Road, Upper Beeding: Gas leak in progress, Road Closure, 6 to 14 Mar

Bognor Road, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 26 Mar

Mayes Lane, Warnham: Works including new culvert and concrete bag headwalls, Road Closure, until 15 Mar

Rock Road, Washington: Tree works, Road Closure, 25 to 27 Mar

Sinnocks, West Chiltington: Install sub duct and cabling, Road Closure, 23 to 24 Mar

Southlands Lane, West Chiltington: Install sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, 23 to 24 Mar

Park Lane, West Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 22 Mar

Stane Street, Westhampnett: Lay water main to serve new development, Road Closure, 11 Mar to 5 Apr

Copthorne Way, Worth: Carriageway planing and resurfacing developer works, Overnight Road Closure, until 17 Mar

Turners Hill Road, Worth: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 20 Mar

Broadview Gardens, Worthing: Gas connection, Road Closure, until 26 Mar

Cranmer Road, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar

Greenland Road, Worthing: Lay gas main and make connection, Road Closure, until 22 Mar

Park Road, Worthing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 25 to 26 Mar

Richmond Road, Worthing: Gas mains CCTV inspection and seal joints, Road Closure, 18 Mar to 6 Apr

Salvington Hill, Worthing: Lay gas main and make connections, Road Closure, until 22 Mar

St Dunstans Road, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 to 20 Mar