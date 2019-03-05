Road safety calls after woman's 'terrifying' crash

A woman who had a lucky escape after crashing in a country road is calling for something to be done about the ‘dangerous’ condition of the road.

Molly Curtis, 23, who lives near Ardingly, crashed in Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green on January 10, after her car hit a puddle.

Molly Curtis near to where she crashed. Photo by Steve Robards

Her car – a red Volkswagen Polo – ended up on its side and she had to be freed by 15 firefighters.

The 23-year-old said: “I was travelling down the road and hit a puddle on the corner, aquaplaned across it and lost complete control of my car, writing it off and ending up in a field.

“Fire crews were called to rescue me – 15 firefighters had to get me out as my car was on its side.

“It was quite terrifying – I thought I am not going to get out of this car. I was incredibly lucky, I only sprained my ankle.”

Molly's car after the crash. Photo contributed

Molly, an assistant manager, was signed off work for a week after the incident.

“I am still in a bit of shock,” she said, adding: “It was a nightmare – but it could have been a lot worse.”

Molly said she has driven down the road for two years and said there have been numerous accidents, including a fatality last year.

“It is dangerous – I just want it to be sorted,” she added.

“It is really bumpy and always floods – a flood sign has been put up – but that’s it. I think Highways should be doing something about the road condition.”

Molly said she could not understand why other roads in the area were being repaired, such as High Street in Lindfield.

“It just makes me really annoyed that they are ripping up a road that is not even that bad,” she said.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “It would not be right for us to speculate about what happened, but we regularly monitor the reported injury collisions on the county’s roads and will introduce measures where there is evidence a collision could be prevented through safety improvements.

“Despite the high level of service we provide, no guarantee can be given that surface water will not accumulate during periods of bad weather which we have had recently.

"It is therefore really important that motorists drive according to the conditions of the road and ensure their tyres are correctly inflated.”