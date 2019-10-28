Road in Horsham closed for 7 weeks

A road in Horsham has been closed for almost two months so a gas main can be replaced.

Richmond Road was closed on October 22 and will remain shut until December 9, according to West Sussex County Council.

The road is closed until December

A gas main, services and connections from the road into Gordon Road are to be replaced during the closure, the council said.

The road will be closed between Gordon Road and Hurst Road, with a diversion in place.

The council added: “Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.”

Read more: Conviction rates for hate crime in Sussex are among the highest in the country

Read more: New plans to reduce risk to hedgehogs during bonfire season in Sussex

Read more: Sussex Remembrance Parades and Services 2019