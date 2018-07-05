Riverside walk aims to raise funds for children’s charity

Horsham charity Springboard is set to benefit from this year’s Horsham Riverside Walk on Saturday July 14.

Walkers are being asked if they would like to find sponsorship to raise funds for Springboard which welcomes children and young people with or without disabilities and their families for inclusive play and social opportunities.

Tomfoolery, children’s entertainer and long-time supporter of Springboard, will use a loud air-horn to start the event at 10 am from the Rugby Club car park in Hammerpond Road.

Trained leaders and marshals will accompany the walkers and first aid cover is provided.

The weather forecast for the day is said to be sunny, but not too hot, which will aid all walkers, especially those aiming to complete the 13 mile route.

Lunch will be taken at Warnham Nature Reserve with the afternoon break at New House Farm cafe.

A free minibus will be on hand to collect any tired walkers from selected sites and return them to their cars.

Earlier this year, Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) obtained grants and managed the work on two paths along the route.

There is now a smoother, wider 400 metre length near Redford Avenue and an improved shorter section between Sandeman Way and Brighton Road.

Entry to the walk is free and further information is at www.horsham.community www.facebook.com/horshamcommunity or on 07780 701184.

For catering purposes, the organisers, HTCP, are asking walkers to register beforehand by emailing horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com or phoning 07780 701184.