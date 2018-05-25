REVEALED: Plans for new Lidl store in Horsham

International supermarket chain Lidl has revealed plans for a new store in Horsham.

The German retailer confirmed today (May 25) it had submitted an application to Horsham District Council to build a new neighbourhood foodstore at the former Dreams unit in Foundry Lane.

Existing site plan

On its website the company said it had owned the site for ‘some time’ and it was delighted to be sharing its proposals for a new store.

In the plans Lidl is proposing to demolish both units on the site and replace them with a modern store and car park.

The supermarket will host a 1,000m² sales area in a ‘modern high quality building’ and will have a fully glazed shop front facing onto the Horsham Gates roundabout.

It will also offer 52 parking spaces - three of which will be disabled spaces - along with cycle provision with access from Foundry Lane.

Plan for new Lidl store

Around 1,800 different product lines will be sold in the store which the retailer says ‘will complement existing local retailers as shoppers will still undertake top-up shopping at other shops’.

Up to 40 new jobs are also set to be created.

Letters were sent to residents asking them for their feedback on the proposals and the company has also launched a petition to ‘Support Lidl in Horsham’.

Lidl offers an assortment of discount own brand and well-know products

It has stores across West Sussex including in Crawley, Worthing and Shoreham.

