Revealed: Our Pub of the Year 2018

Nestled in the heart of Billingshurst is our well-deserved Pub of the Year winner, The Kings Head. situated at 40, High Street.

The Kings Head was taken over by Colin and Oonagh Ganley three-and-a-half years ago, who re-opened it from closure, gave it a deep clean and brought the ailed pub back into the Billingshurst community.

The Kings Head at Billingshurst is named Pub of the Year. Pic SR 1803410 Pic Steve Robards SUS-180130-164834001

They work hard to support the community, sponsoring the local darts teams, who regularly play there.

They also have embraced the rugby culture, displaying historical memorabilia and showing televised rugby matches in the separate bar for fans.

Plans are underway as well to expand, with permission granted for a 16-bed hotel, complete refurbishment and a function room, so they can cater for larger parties.

The Kings Head is everything you would expect of a quintessentially English pub. Cosy, warm and welcoming with a log-burning stove in the bar and restaurant area.

They are a true, real ale pub, holding eight pumps of real ale, sourced from local breweries with options changing each month.

The menu offers traditional pub favourites such as ham, egg and chips; quality, locally-sourced steaks; handmade burgers; and Sussex sausages and mash.

Sunday is roast day with every meat plus vegetarian options available and you can choose from one to three courses from the set price menu.

All meals are priced reasonably and cooked fresh to order. They have 5* rating in food hygiene. To book a table call the team on 01403 782012.

They have live music on a Saturday evening, for details of forthcoming artists visit their Facebook site Kings Head Billingshurst, or call the team.

Colin and Oonagh were ecstatic to win the title of Pub of the Year. Oonagh said: “Thank you so much to all our customers who took the time out to vote for us, we feel really honoured!”

Colin added: “Plus all our staff are so hardworking and without their efforts we wouldn’t have the happy customers in here, so a huge thank you to our team as well.”

This gorgeous pub is well worth a visit and we wish Colin and Oonagh our congratulations and the best for their business.

Runners-up were The Kings Head in Rudgwick, and third place went to The Blue Ship at the Haven, well done to those two pubs as well.