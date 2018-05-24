REVEALED: New owners confirm future of Wabi site

A British pub chain which is set to take over a popular Horsham bar and restaurant has revealed its future plans for the site.

Contemporary Japanese eatery Wabi announced this week it will be closing its premises in East Street.

The site - including the freehold - has been sold to Brewhouse Bar & Kitchen Group which owns more than 20 brewpubs across the country.

Residents will have until Sunday (May 27) to enjoy a final meal or drink in Wabi before the building closes for a few months as it is converted into a Brewhouse pub.

Brewhouse & Kitchen co-founder, Simon Bunn said: “We are overjoyed to be expanding our small independent company within the town of Horsham.

“The pub will be closed from this weekend as we commence the conversion to a Brewpub. We will be brewing beer to be stuck onsite, as well as serving a great range of wine, spirits and cocktails.

“We will reopen in August and will be serving great food 7 days a week all day.”

Simon founded the brewpub chain with Kris Gumbrell in 2011.

He said the company is the UK’s largest brewpub chain and the second largest Brewpub chain in Europe.

Verity and Paul Craig, who have run Wabi for almost nine years, said they had enjoyed owning the restaurant but the offer was one they ‘simply could not refuse’.

Scores of residents took to social media to express their devastation over the announcement.

