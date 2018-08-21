Revamped Roffey Rec officially opened

A free medieval themed launch event saw the opening of the revamped Roffey Rec on Friday (August 17).

At the official opening of the play area, with its medieval theme, a fun children’s joust was organised, along with other activities including a professional sword fighting display, tug-of-war and children’s dressing up – all with a helping hand from Loxwood Joust.

Parents prepared themselves for a soaking in the stocks as the children threw wet sponges at them.

Joining in the fun of the morning was Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Jonathan Chowen and Joy Gough of North Horsham Parish Council.

This popular green space is situated in the heart of Roffey in the North Horsham parish.

It lies adjacent to Roffey Football ground, the Memorial Cricket Ground and Broadwood Recreation Ground.

The redevelopment of the play area is the first stage of a wider plan to landscape the whole area and renew the youth facilities to improve the experience for local residents.

Commenting on the new play area, Mr Chowen said: “This major redevelopment work represents a substantial investment by Horsham District Council in this well- known recreation area.

“Earlier in April this year we went out with a public consultation to ask your views on what you would like to see in the area and we are sure you will agree that the refurbished space and imaginative new play equipment are a massive improvement. We look forward to adding some more elements to the play area in the near future.

“I thank all of you who helped us to shape the new play area and it is a joy to hear that this area is now being enjoyed by more people in the Roffey community than ever before.”

