Residents forced ‘back to basics’ after Broadbridge Heath power outage

Residents in Broadbridge Heath have been forced to ‘go back to basics’ after storms left scores of homes without power.

Sudden strong winds and heavy rain hit the area in the early hours of this morning bringing down a tree along Warnham Road.

The tree fell onto the power lines damaging cables and causing problems with electricity supplies in the village.

Photos as tree uprooted in Broadbridge Heath

UK Power Networks said engineers cut off power to more than 70 homes just after 6.30am as they worked to remove the tree.

Keiron Palmer, who lives in the village, said: “The entire day has been a waste of food as frozen and refrigerated food has started to turn. It was back to basics with a BBQ for cooking and a camping stove to heat water. Any longer and I would have been washing in puddles and eating berries from bushes.”

Another resident told the County Times: “I went to go to the shop and noticed all these signs saying road closed, I was hoping it wasn’t anything too serious.

“I carried on walking down and then saw a fire engine and electrical people there and then I noticed that the tree had been brought down and a power cable had come down with it.”