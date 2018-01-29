Residents brave rain to build bird boxes

The residents of Copsale and surrounding areas braved the sleet and the rain on Sunday January 21 for the popular annual bird box building at Copsale Hall.

Local timber merchants Wenban-Smith once again generously supplied the wood for the kits which were pieced and nailed together to make nearly 30 bird boxes .

Afterwards, many rewarded themselves with a bacon butty and a hot drink before taking the fruits of their labour home to hang in their gardens.

The hall has been in Copsale for over 100 years. Plans have been drawn up to improve the facilities on offer whilst maintaining the unique character of this old building.

All proceeds from the bird box building and other hall events will go towards the maintenance and improvement of the Hall.

Visit www.copsalehall.com or look at the Copsale Village Hall Facebook page.